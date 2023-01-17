 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Death Notices:

Jewell- Clarence "C Mel", 75, of Kelso passed away on January 13, 2023 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

Macaulay- Michele Elizabeth, 78, of Longview passed away on January 10, 2023 at her home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

Reynolds- David James, 75, of Longview passed away on September 2, 2022 at home. Columbia Funeral Service

Wallace- Donald Eugene, 66, of Cathlamet passed away on January 15, 2023 at Community Home Health and hospice in Longview.

Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

