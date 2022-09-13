Death Notices:

Arce- Horacio Lopez, 83, of Woodland, WA passed away on September 8, 2022 at an adult care facility in Longview, WA. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Frostad- Dustin M., 38, of Longview, WA passed away on September 3, 2022 in Kalama, WA. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Huston- John R., 69, of Woodland, WA passed away on August 12, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Madsen- Paula J., 57, of Castle Rock, WA passed away on August 25, 2022All County Cremation and Burial Services

McShirley- Lyle, 53, of Longview, WA passed away on September 4, 2022 in Longview, WA. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Neibler- Jeff, 75, of Kalama, WA passed away on August 30, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Painter- Vella L., 82, of Longview, WA passed away on September 9,2022 at an Adult care facility in Longview, WA. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and cemetery