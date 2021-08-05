Englefield — Martha Jane, 73, of Woodland, died Aug. 3 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Henderson — Philip Harold, 97, of Longview, died July 28 at his home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Mills — Donald Ray, 78, of Castle Rock, died Aug. 3 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Madison — Mildred Louise, 98, of Kalama, died Aug. 1 at the Hospice Care Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Ramsdell — Robert Lauren, 79, of Kelso, died Aug. 3 at the Americana Health and Rehabilitation Center, Longview. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.