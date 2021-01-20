 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Davis - John L., 66. of Longview, Wash., died January 18, 2021 at Southwest WA Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

Dean - Raymond Earl, 93, of Longview, Wash., died on January 15, 2021 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.

Melcher - Marvin A., 86, of Longview, Wash., died January 19, 2021 at his home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Merz - Deborah, 62, of Kalama, Wash., died at her home on January 19, 2021. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Smith - Richard Lynn, 68, of Woodland, Wash., died on January 17, 2021 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News