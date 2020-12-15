 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Bradley - Clarence Junior, 92, of Longview died on December 13, 2020 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Covel - James Leonard, 79, of Longview, passed away on December 12, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center in Vancouver. Columbia Funeral Service.

Klinginsmith - Neal Roy, 85, of Longview, died on December 11, 2020 at PeaceHealth SW in Vancouver. Steele Chapel.

