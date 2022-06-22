 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Couchman — Danny Forrest, 74, of Longview, died June 17 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Jessen — Tony Walt, 50, of Longview, died May 17 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should protect your child's eyes in the summer heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News