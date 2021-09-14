Jenkins — Jerry Allen, 79, of Longview, died Sept. 8 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

McNemar — John Edward, 81, of Longview, died Sept. 10 at an Adult Family Home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Ridenour — Arlis "Billy" William, 44, of Longview, died Sept. 6 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Turnbull — Charles H., 80, of Rainier, died Sept. 11 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.