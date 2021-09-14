 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jenkins — Jerry Allen, 79, of Longview, died Sept. 8 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

McNemar — John Edward, 81, of Longview, died Sept. 10 at an Adult Family Home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Ridenour — Arlis "Billy" William, 44, of Longview, died Sept. 6 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Turnbull — Charles H., 80, of Rainier, died Sept. 11 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Regular exercise cuts the risk of developing anxiety

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News