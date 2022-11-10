Death Notices:

Eddy- William G., 63, of Kelso, WA passed away on November 6, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Homme- Gary Arnold, 73, of Kelso, WA passed away on November 9, 2022 at home in Kelso. Columbia Funeral Service.

Johnson- Dean Robert, 87, of Longview, WA passed away on November 04, 2022 at home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory &Cemetery

McGee- Margie S., 73, of Longview, WA passed away on November 04,2022 at her home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

VonSteiger- Karl, 80, of Woodland, WA passed away on November 8, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services