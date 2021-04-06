 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Johnson - June Arlene, 90, of Rainier Ore., died April 2, 2021 at her home in Rainier, Ore. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Newton - Arthur Monroe, 92, of Longview, Wash., passed away March 31, 2021 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Allergy sufferers urged to rethink how they use antihistamines

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News