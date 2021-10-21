 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Albertini — Sandra Kay, 67, of Longview, died Oct. 12 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

McNurlin — Heather, 45, of Longview, died Oct. 17 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Dahl-McVivker Funeral Home.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Have you ever seen a Taj Mahal haircut?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News