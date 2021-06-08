 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Bay — John W. Jr., 48, of St. Helens, Ore., died June 6 at the Hospice Care Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Campbell — Steven G., 48, of Longview, died June 3, at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Carriker — Dean W., 43, of Longview, died June 1 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Lenderman — Tammy Jo, 59, of Longview, died June 4 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Raubuch — Roger Jesse, 81, of Longview, died June 5 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Sauters — Matthew Shawn, 41, of Toutle, died June 3. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Stidman — Timothy J., 45, of Longview, died June 4 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

