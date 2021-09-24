 Skip to main content
Schafer — Catherine M., 93 of Longview, died Sept. 22 i Kelso. Columbia Funeral Service.

Vorse — Kathy Marie, 65, of Kelso, died Sept. 10 in Vancouver. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home

