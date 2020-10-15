 Skip to main content
Harviol - Vera, 91 years old of Longview, Wash., died on October 14, 2020 at her home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Welch - Bill Lee, 82 years old of Kalama, Wash., died October 13, 2020 at his Home in Kalama, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

