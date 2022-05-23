Fox — Joseph Marvin, 66, of Longview, died May 19 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Garden.

Hitch — Patricia Grace, 82, of Oak Harbor, died May 15 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Laine – Harriet Ida, 79, of Longview, died May 17 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Garden.

Moore — Jeannine, 86, of Longview, died May 17 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Dowling Funeral Home.

Smith — David William, 77, of Longview, died May 18 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Thomas — Linda J., 80, of Longview, died May 14. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Watson — Morris, 100, of Longview, died May 18. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.