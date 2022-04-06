 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Bush — Sharon Ann, 78 of Castle Rock, Washington, died March 28 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Drake — Larry Elmo, 80, of Longview, died April 3 in Longview. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Stout — Grace E., 89, of Castle Rock, died March 30 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

