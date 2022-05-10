 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Davis — Marlene Katherine, 81 of Toledo, died May 5 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Frank — Kathryn Ann, 76, of Longview, died April 22. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Matthews — Betty Jean Call Wallace, 88, of Gresham, Oregon, died April 28 in Gresham. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Nelson — Judy Anna, 79, of Longview, died May 3 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Parker — Paul Robert, 66, of Castle Rock, died May 5 in Longview. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Spink — Darrin Wayne, 58, of Longview, died May 3 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

