Death Notices:

Chase- Eunice, 97, of Rainier, OR passed away on January 8, 2023 in Longview. Groulx Family Mortuary

Foister- Shirley Claronel, 86, of Castle Rock passed away on January 6, 2023 in Castle Rock. Hubbard Funeral Home

Hazen- Ruby Margaret, 101, of Castle Rock passed away on January 10, 2023 at an adult care facility in Castle Rock. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Crematory

Holden- Paulette, 77, of Kelso passed away on January 10, 2023 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

Peterson- George, 86, of Longview passed away on January 1, 2023 in Longview. Steele Chapel

Pierre- Vidette Leona, 61, of Chehalis passed away on December 13, 2022 at home. Steele Chapel