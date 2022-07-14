Death Notices:

Abbott- Sherry Lynn, 57, of Longview, WA passed away on June 26, 2022 at her home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Bugg Jr.- Roy Edward, 36, of Kelso, WA passed away on June 21, 2022 in Kelso. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Chase- Howard P., 66, of Longview passed away on July 8, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Eddington- Anna Mae, 87, of Longview, WA passed away on July 12, 2022 at adult care facility in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery