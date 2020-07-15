× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blachley — Stephen P., 67, of Longview, died July 11, 2020, at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Chalupa — Dawna Jane, 51, of Longview, died July 8, 2020, at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Funk — Richard A., 79, of Longview, died July 12, 2020, at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Hayes — Jack Randall, 74 of Kalama, died July 10, 2020, at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Kuntz — William David, 73, of Rainier, died July 11, 2020, at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Shipley — Curtis Scott, 54 of Castle Rock, died July 6, 2020, at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Garden and Crematory.