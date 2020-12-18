 Skip to main content
Crawford - Leon G. Sr, 69, of Clatskanie, Ore., died December 8, 2020 at Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital in Clackamas, Ore. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Duff - Deborah Jean, 66, of Ocean Park, Wash., died on December 16, 2020 in Ocean Park, Wash. Ocean View Funeral & Cremation.

Durflinger - Bradley J., 66, of Longview, Wash., died December 15, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

Kelly - William R. "Bill", 95, of Kelso, Wash., died December 7, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in charge of arrangements.

Kirby - Boyd Ray, 64, of Longview, Wash., died December 16, 2020 at an adult family home in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Kodama - James J., 68 of Kelso, Wash., died December 14, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Miller - Rodney E., 64 of Longview, Wash., died December 15, 2020 at his home in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Morgan - Sara Marie, 69, of Kalama, Wash., died December 16, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Vance - Debbie L., 63, of Kalama, Wash., died December 16, 2020 at her home in Kalama, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Wellman - Judith Ann, 77, of Longview, Wash., passed away December 16, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

