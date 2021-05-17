 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McCoy — Karen Sue, 70, of Rainier, died May 13 at her home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Southard — James Glenn, 81, of Kelso, died May 13 at the Hospice Care Center in Longview. Columbia Funeral Service.

Stout — Bobbie L., 61, of Silver Lake, died May 13 at the Hospice Care Center in Longview. Columbia Funeral Service.

Underwood — Dennis K., 66, of Longview, died May 14 at Legacy Salmon Creek in Vancouver. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Webb — Lana J., 77, of Longview, died May 13 at her home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Women over 40 urged to check blood pressure regularly to avoid heart attacks

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News