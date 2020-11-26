 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bryant - Mona Lorrea, 83, of Castle Rock, passed on November 20, 2020 at St. John Hospital in Longview, Wash. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Byrnes - Ralph Paul, 67, of Longview, passed away November 23, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Coover - Eugene F., 54, of Woodland, died November 18, 2020 in Woodland, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

Finlayson - Needa June, 89, of Longview, passed away at the Hospice Care Center on November 21, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Farvour - Richard Lee, 69, of Kelso, died on November 19, 2020 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Lee - Caridad Talledo, 82, of Longview, died November 22, 2020 at her home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

Lozano - Debra A., 65, of Kelso, died November 23, 2020 at St. John medical center in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Nelson - Norma J., 92, of Rainier, Ore., passed away November 21, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Sigler - George, 86, of Longview, passed away November 19, 2020 in Longview. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News