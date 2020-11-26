Bryant - Mona Lorrea, 83, of Castle Rock, passed on November 20, 2020 at St. John Hospital in Longview, Wash. Hubbard Funeral Home.
Byrnes - Ralph Paul, 67, of Longview, passed away November 23, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.
Coover - Eugene F., 54, of Woodland, died November 18, 2020 in Woodland, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.
Finlayson - Needa June, 89, of Longview, passed away at the Hospice Care Center on November 21, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Farvour - Richard Lee, 69, of Kelso, died on November 19, 2020 at his residence. Steele Chapel.
Lee - Caridad Talledo, 82, of Longview, died November 22, 2020 at her home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.
Lozano - Debra A., 65, of Kelso, died November 23, 2020 at St. John medical center in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Nelson - Norma J., 92, of Rainier, Ore., passed away November 21, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.
Sigler - George, 86, of Longview, passed away November 19, 2020 in Longview. Groulx Family Mortuary.
