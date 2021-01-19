 Skip to main content
Mitchell - Donna L., 87, of Kelso died on January 18, 2021 at a local nursing home. Dahl McVicker Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.

Rogers - Adeline Jane, 90, of Kelso died on January 17, 2021 at home. Dahl McVicker Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.

Steele - Robert, 80, of Longview passed away at home on January 17, 2021. Columbia Funeral Service.

Witham - John, 80, of Kelso passed away on January 16, 2021 at his home. Neptune Society of Portland.

