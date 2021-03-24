Bartlett - John P., 77, of Longview, Wash., died March 23, 2021 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park & Crematory.

Farnham - Janice Mae, 82, of Longview, Wash., passed away March 21, 2021 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Lemen - Irene, 84, of Longview, Wash., died March 21, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Porter - Anne ,87, of Kalama, Wash., died March 23, 2021 at a Castle Rock Senior Adult Care Facility. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.