Carpenter - Joseph Alan, 70, of Deer Island , Ore., passed away September 13, 2020 at his home in Deer Island, Ore. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.
Conner - Rosealeeta, 59, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 7, 2020 as the result of a car accident.
Doble - Ruby J, 74, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away September 11, 2020 at Providence Portland Medical Center Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.
Fisher - Virginia Dawn, 89, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 11, 2020 in Seaside, Ore. No services will be scheduled. Golden Funeral Service of Salem, Ore.
Holman - Elizabeth Dianna, 21, of Kelso, Wash., passed away September 9, 2020 in Kelso, Wash. Columbia Funeral Service.
Merritt - Deborah "Debbie" Sue, 70, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 8,2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.
Plampin Sr. - Kenneth Edward, 82, of Longview Wash., passed away September 13, 2020 at Woodland Care Center. Steele Chapel.
Rogge Jr. - John David, 72, years old of Vancouver, Wash., passed away September 10, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.
Tokarz - Ronald Joseph, 83, of Kelso, Wash., passed away September 11, 2020 at his home in Kelso, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.
