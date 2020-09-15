× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carpenter - Joseph Alan, 70, of Deer Island , Ore., passed away September 13, 2020 at his home in Deer Island, Ore. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Conner - Rosealeeta, 59, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 7, 2020 as the result of a car accident.

Doble - Ruby J, 74, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away September 11, 2020 at Providence Portland Medical Center Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Fisher - Virginia Dawn, 89, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 11, 2020 in Seaside, Ore. No services will be scheduled. Golden Funeral Service of Salem, Ore.

Holman - Elizabeth Dianna, 21, of Kelso, Wash., passed away September 9, 2020 in Kelso, Wash. Columbia Funeral Service.

Merritt - Deborah "Debbie" Sue, 70, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 8,2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Plampin Sr. - Kenneth Edward, 82, of Longview Wash., passed away September 13, 2020 at Woodland Care Center. Steele Chapel.