Gonzalez - Angel, 20, of Vancouver, died April 20, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Laird - James A. Jr., 78, of Kelso, died April 19, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

McGee - Douglas Howard, 72, of Longview, died on April 19, 2021 at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Mosley - Ronelda, 75, of Rainier, passed away April 15 2021 in Hillsboro, Ore. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Parks-Japs - Janice, 76, of Clatskanie, died April 19, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Smith - Zola Mae, 96, died on April 10, 2021 at Community Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Ware - Amy Sue, 51, of Longview, died April 20, 2021 at her home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.