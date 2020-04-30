Death Notices
Death Notices

Peterson - Mary "Jackie" Jacqueline, 89, of Longview died April 28, 2020 in Longview. Dahl - McVicker Funeral Home.

Spink - Trevor Martin, 52, of Kelso, died April 10, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

