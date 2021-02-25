 Skip to main content
Francisco - Joan, 90, of Longview, Wash., died February 24, 2021 at an adult family home in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

