Death Notices

Dual Van Fleet — Sharon, 80, of Longview, died Feb. 6 at the Community Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Kim — Jong Hun, 60, of Longview, died Feb. 6 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Swogger — John Ray, 71, of Longview, died Feb. 3 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

