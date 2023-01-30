 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Linn- John D., 62, of Longview passed away on January 25, 2023 at home. Steele Chapel

Pruett- Paul A., 82, of Rainier passed away on January 27, 2023 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey says plenty of adults still get help with the bills from mom and dad

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News