Death Notices

Edwards — James W., 90, of Kelso, died May 23, 2022, at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center, Vancouver. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Perry — Shirley Yvonne, 82, of Castle Rock, died May 25. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Shannon — Kevin Joseph, 66, of Longview, died May 25 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

