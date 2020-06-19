Death Notices
Death Notices

Nelms - Cynthia Lee, 65, of Castle Rock, died June 16, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Silvey - Clark Joseph, 58, of Vancouver, died June 17, 2020 at Ray Hickey House. Steele Chapel

