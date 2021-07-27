 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Harkins — Barbara, 65, of Kalama, died July 25 at the Hospice Care Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Hayward — Karla Dee, 81, died, July 22 at Chehalis West Assisted Living. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

Hill — Lisa Lynn, 64, of Kelso died July 23 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home, Castle Rock. 

Rush — Helen, 81, of Longview, died July 25 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas women defy stereotypes in Senior pageant

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News