 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Orellanaramirez - Henry Alexander, 41, of Longview, Wash., died on Feb. 4, 2021 at PeaceHealth St. Johns Medical Center in Longview. Steele Chapel.

Wimer - Carol Ann, 74, of Longview, died on Jan. 30, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel.

Bailey - Frances Florence, 92, of Longview, died Feb. 5, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

Devries - John, 90, of Kelso, died Feb. 7, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

Jones  - Lewis Latham, Jr., 75, of Longview, died on Feb. 5, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Phelps - James Ray, 75, of Longview, died on Feb. 4, 2021 at PeaceHealth SW, Vancouver.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drones to handle pizza delivery

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News