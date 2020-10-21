Anderson - Charles Lonnie, 77, of Longview, Wash., died October 19, 2020 at Ray Hickey House. Steele Chapel.

Gamble - Ramona, 72, of Kelso, Wash., died October 21, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Harvill - Vera, 91 years old of Longview, Wash., died on October 14, 2020 at her home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Knowles - Ladonna Gertrude, 89, of Castle Rock, Wash., died on October 18, 2020 at her residence. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Needham - Morris L., 94, of Longview, Wash., died on October 18, 2020 at a local retirement home in Longview. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Schmitz - Kenneth Victor, 61, of Vancouver, Wash., died October 20, 2020at his home in Vancouver, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.