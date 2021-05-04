 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alston — Tami Rene, 57, of Edmonds, Wash., died April 19, 2021, at hospice care in Edmonds, Wash. No services planned.

Schill — Freda Pearl, 84, of Kelso, died April 29, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Stehle — Jodean, 89, of Vancouver, died April 30, 2021, at an adult family home in Vancouver. Steele Chapel.

Swett —  Elsa Marie, 95, of Longview, died April 28, 2021, at her residence. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Williams —  Snookie Kay, 67, of Longview, died May 1, 2021, at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The size of your home can impact the environment

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News