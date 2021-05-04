Alston — Tami Rene, 57, of Edmonds, Wash., died April 19, 2021, at hospice care in Edmonds, Wash. No services planned.

Schill — Freda Pearl, 84, of Kelso, died April 29, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Stehle — Jodean, 89, of Vancouver, died April 30, 2021, at an adult family home in Vancouver. Steele Chapel.

Swett — Elsa Marie, 95, of Longview, died April 28, 2021, at her residence. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Williams — Snookie Kay, 67, of Longview, died May 1, 2021, at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.