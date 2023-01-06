 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

  • 0

Hack- Donald W., 92, of Longview passed away on December 31, 2022 at the Canterbury Gardens. Cattermole Funeral Home

Linden- Bradley Louis, of Longview passed away on December 31, 2022. Steele Chapel

Peterson- George Ervin, 86, of Longview passed away on January 1, 2023 in Longview. Steele Chapel

Yokel- Gregory A., 65, of Longview passed away on January 1, 2023 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

