Benford - Virginia Ann, 77, of Kalama, died June 16, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview.Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Eaton - Allan Dean, 65, of Longview, died June 9, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Hoffmaster - Harvey D., 72, of Ryderwood, Wash., died June 16, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory