Death Notices

Allen- Harriet E., 96, of Longview passed away on November 25, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Habertroh- Carolyn A., 74, of Kelso passed away on November 21, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Kent- Benjamin Travis, 63, of Saint Helens, OR passed away on December 8, 2022 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

