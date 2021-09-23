 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Grigsby — Garrett Michael, 27, of Longview, died Sept. 17 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Korsmo — David C., 83, of Clatskanie, died Sept. 21 at PeaeHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Salmoran — Melesia Mercedes, 45, of Longview, died Sept. 18 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Relf — Doris Jean, 84, of Longview, died Sept. 23 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

