Death Notices

Johnson — Jacob J., 39, of Castle Rock, died Feb. 9 in Seattle. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Shepherd —Robert Eugene, 65, of Castle Rock, died Feb. 15 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

