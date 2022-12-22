 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Death Notices:

Coatney- Loretta Ellen, 90, of Longview passed away on December 18, 2022 at an adult assisted facility in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

McRitchie- Ivan, 53, of Kelso passed away on December 16, 2022 in Kelso. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home

Patterson- Rhoda Alice, 83, of Longview passed away on December 8, 2022 at her residence. Steele Chapel

Williams- David, 54, of Woodland, passed away on December 2, 2022 at home. Woodland Funeral Home

