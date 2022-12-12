Brister- Emmie Lou, 79, of Longview, passed away on December 9, 2022 at St.

John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service

Killmer- Joseph Edgar, 85, of Rainier, OR passed away December 8, 2022 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Malakowsky- George, 70, of Castle Rock passed away on December 1, 2022. Hubbard

Ronnebaum- Lane, 74, of Longview passed away on December 8,2022 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Stadtfeld- Richard J., 80, of Longview passed away on December 7, 2022 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery