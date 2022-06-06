Brothers — Daniel L., 59, of Longview, died June 3. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Butts — Charles S., 65, of Toledo, died May 27 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel.

Cramer — Sharon Lee, 78, of Rainier, died May 27 at Community Home Health & Hospice, Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Eubanks — Helen May, 100, of Gig Harbor, Washington, died May 31. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Gilbert — Tommy, 78, of Longview, died May 27. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Lewis — Kalina Lynne, 61, of Longview, died June 2. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Tidd — Barry O., 69, of Longview, died May 22. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Walker — Everett H., 91, of Longview, died May 25 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel.