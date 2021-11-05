 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Crowell — Desiree Jean Leilani, 55, of Longview, died Oct. 29, at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Marquez — Melody D., 55, of Kelso, died Nov. 5 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Sholty — Betty Ann, 65, of Longview, died Nov. 2 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Van Riper — Betty Diane, 66, of Kelso, died Nov. 3 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

