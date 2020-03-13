Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DEATHS

Laabs — Kenneth Earl, 95, of Kelso, died March 12, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News