Austin - Michael Dean Sr., 60, of Longview, died May 20 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Moilanen - Steven Roy, 67, of Clatskanie, died May 22 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Taylor - Romayne "Herb", 87, of Kelso, died May 21, 2020 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, Longview, WA

Chamberlain - Fred Ralph, 89, of Kelso, died May 22, 2020 at Community Home Health Hospice

Bonner - Jeanette E., 99, of Kelso, died May 25 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Little - Marian Margaret, 85, of Longview died May 20, 2020 at Canterbury Inn.

