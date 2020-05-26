× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Austin - Michael Dean Sr., 60, of Longview, died May 20 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Moilanen - Steven Roy, 67, of Clatskanie, died May 22 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Taylor - Romayne "Herb", 87, of Kelso, died May 21, 2020 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, Longview, WA

Chamberlain - Fred Ralph, 89, of Kelso, died May 22, 2020 at Community Home Health Hospice

Bonner - Jeanette E., 99, of Kelso, died May 25 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Little - Marian Margaret, 85, of Longview died May 20, 2020 at Canterbury Inn.