Death Notices

Guler — Wilma (Shelli), 74, of Kelso, died Feb. 2 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Jackson — Richard A., 86, of Longview, died Feb. 14 at home. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Provost — Lawrence, 60, of Kelso, died Feb. 13 in Longview. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Weighall — Craig F., 67, of Kelso, died Feb. 13 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

