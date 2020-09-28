× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Durand - James Dewitt, 66, of Kelso, Wash., passed away September 24, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Harlan - Mary Frances, 66, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 25, 2020 at the hospice care center. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Lilienthal - Dale Clarence, 88, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 23, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Sari - Norma Mary, 90 of Longview, Wash., passed away September 25, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Smith - Susan Teresa, 81, of Lacey, Wash., passed away September 23, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Swihart - Haley Morgan, 39, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 21, 2020 in Dallas, Ore. Steele Chapel.

Wolfe - Kevin Curtis, 53, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 24, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.