Adams — Raylene Fae, 56, of Vancouver, died Oct. 26 at Manor Care, Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Fickett — Anna Marie, 90, of Woodland, died at Oct. 25 at the Woodland Care Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Filkowski — Carol Ann, 84, of Newberg, Oregon, died Oct. 23 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Frantti — Myra Ruth, 66, of Las Vegas, Nevada, died Oct. 12 in Las Vegas. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Price — Jaymie Ruth, 57, of Longview, died Oct. 23 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.